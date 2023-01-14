CHAN 2022: Uganda Cranes seek flawless start against neighbours Democratic Republic Of Congo

By Kampala Sun writer

Group B

Democratic Republic of Congo vs Uganda

Stade 19th May 1956

Saturday, 14th January 2023

Kickoff: 7PM (E.A.S.T)

Uganda Cranes will hope to begin their expedition at this year’s African Nations CHAN (CHAN) on a brilliant note as they face Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

The Group B encounter at Stade 19th May 1956 in Annaba presents an opportunity for the current players to write history

With Uganda making her sixth appearance at the finals, coach Milutin Sredojevic is aware of what is at stake and hopes his charges can deliver a good result by the end of the day.

“After three weeks of preparations, it is now time to deliver and do better than before. The players are in the right shape and we hope victory will come our way on Saturday.” He stated.

The coach also highlighted the importance of winning the first game in the Group, indicating it eases the pressure.

Every game in the Group in crucial but to win the first game is important. It helps boost confidence going into the next games.”

Skipper Milton Karisa is oozing with confidence and optimistic the team will deliver come Saturday evening

“We are ready both mentally and physically. Everyone on the team is pushing towards making ourselves and the country proud. The ultimate target is to go beyond the group stages, a thing we have not done in the past.” He said.

Uganda is in the same group with Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast