Champion Gudo will not perform at night, say Police

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Alien Skin’s child bodyguard Champion Gudo will only perform during daytime at his The Return of Champion Gudo Twagala Champion concert at KCCA Grounds Lugogo, Kampala today, Friday, September 23.

”Children will not be allowed at the concert at night. During day, they are welcome. We talked to the organiser and he knows that children will not perform at night,“ said Moses Nanoka, the deputy Kampala regional Police commander.

He made the remarks during a security briefing held at KCCA Grounds, where the concert will take place today, Friday, September 23, 2023.

Nanoka assured the revellers of safety.

“Come to the show, do not fear the bomb issues. Security is there for you,” he said.

Champion Gudo (Deogratius Ssendiwala) is often seen with Alien Skin at night events.

Child singer Champion Gudo (Deogratius Ssendiwala) at a press conference on Tuesday, September 19, at Alien Skin’s Fangone Forest offices in Makindye, a city suburb. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Promoter Eva Boss, real name Bosco Sserunkuuma, emphasised that no child would be allowed at the venue at night.

Eva Boss, who made the remarks during the press conference held at KCCA Grounds, urged fans to come early for the show so as to catch the proceedings.

On Tuesday, September 19, Alien Skin officially brought the boy back to his Fangone Forest offices in Makindye, a city suburb and unveiled him at a press conference at the same venue.

Champion Gudo’s father, Godfrey Kibuuka, had clashed with Alien in August after Kampala Parents School offered Gudo a bursary. Alien started dragging his feet about it.

Kibuuka threatened to take action/drag Alien to Police if he didn’t take Gudo to Kampala Parents School.

He said Alien never sought permission from him to take custody of Champion Gudo. However, when Kibuuka took Gudo from Alien, he faced public backlash.

Gudo’s brother claimed their father abandoned his responsibilities when Gudo was just four months old. It was Alien who picked the boy from Kawempe, a city suburb, and started raising him as an artiste and also mini-bodyguard.

To express his happiness over Gudo’s return, Alien organised The Return of Champion Gudo Twagala Champion show.