Chameleone’s parents to celebrate 50 years of marriage with autobiography

By Mary Nabwayo

Gerald and Prossy Mayanja will celebrate their golden marriage jubilee soon, Prossy informed The Kampala Sun in an exclusive interview.

The two are the parents of star musicians Jose Chameleone, Weasel, Pallaso, AK 47 and four other children who are out of the limelight.

Prossy made the revelation on Tuesday, November 2, at Rubaga Cathedral during the All Souls’ Day mass organised by musicians to remember the ones they lost.

The Mayanja family is known for doing things the extraordinary way. The parents are not any different.

For their anniversary celebrations, they will not be popping champagne or opening the family’s preferred beer brand. They have chosen to instead feed brains of Ugandans with wisdom.

Gerald Mayanja (right) at Rubaga Cathedral during the All Souls’ Day mass on Tuesday, November 2. Photo by Mary Nambwayo

“To celebrate 50 years of marriage, we shall publish an autobiography,” said Prossy. The intention, she says, is to pack personal marital advice in one book for use to all those who want to maintain relationships.

Prossy Mayanja at All Souls’ Day at Rubaga Cathedral on November 2,2022. File photo by Mariam Nakalema

Inevitably, a parents’ autobiography cannot go without mentioning interesting details, sometimes even embarrassing, of the children.

The Mayanja family has provided local tabloids with scandal after scandal for more than 20 years, and there is no indication that the Mayanjas are about to stop.

Two of the Mayanja brothers at the mass on November 2, 2022. Photo by Mary Nambwayo

The parents have sometimes gone out of their way to save the marriages of their children, notably that of Chameleone and wife Daniela Atim.

For the senior Mayanjas, their most notable scandal was an exchange between husband and wife at a village well in Seguku, complete with allegations of third party involvement in their marriage. That they got over that scandal is living testimony that their awaited-for autobiography will make interesting reading.

“Not every moment in marriage is a happy one. There are sad and fiery moments too,” says Prossy, encouraging marriage couples to get over every hurdle that comes in their way of marriage.