Chameleone vows to show Bebe who Uganda’s number one musician is

By Ignatius Kamya

Singers Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool have confirmed their willingness to go for a musical battle.

In the aftermath of Cindy and Sheebah battle which the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa attended at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, he came out through his social media handles and expressed his desire to see another one between Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

While at David Lutalo’s Nalongo concert at Cricket Oval Lugogo on Friday, September 29, Bebe Cool said he is very ready to take on his compatriot and added that Ugandans have a perspective that musical battles should be between enemies, which is not true.

Bebe Cool sending Chameleone a warning as he performed at David Lutalo’s ‘Nalongo’ concert on Friday, September 29, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Bebe bragged about how he had previously outshone Radio & Weasel and singer/politician Bobi Wine, something the audience seemed not to agree with and told him to have a repeat of the battle with Bobi Wine.

He declined their request, saying the Principal (Bobi Wine) no longer has good music and that it’s now time for him to show Jose Chameleone who the stage king is.

When Chameleone came on stage, he sent a warning to Bebe cool and his team that they should come prepared for a real battle, saying he won’t forgive him just because he is his friend.

“Bebe, my good friend. I love him soo much, I am eagerly waiting for him during the battle to show him who Uganda’s number one is,” said Chameleone.

He added that Ugandans will get to witness for themselves a real battle of men which will be called Battle of the Titans.