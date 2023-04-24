Monday, April 24, 2023
Chameleone to perform at Uganda-Canada Convention
Top News

Chameleone to perform at Uganda-Canada Convention

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Leone Island singer Jose Chameleone is scheduled to headline the Uganda-Canada convention event 2023.

The two-day event will take at the Westin Hotel, Ottawa in Canada from June 30 to July 1, 2023.  

“My Canada fans, I will be performing at this event because I have been booked and invited to be part of it. Please turn up in big numbers as usual and experience the best of Jose Chameleone’s music,” Chameleone said.

Some of the activities will include  a B2B trade and investment summit, a national prayer service, sunset boat cruise, a cultural festival and a convention gala dinner, where Chameleone will be the chief performer.

Journalist Solomon Serwanjja will be one of the speakers at the event.

Uganda High Commissioner to Canada Joy Ruth Acheng said her office would support the annual event because it’s one of the platforms that are aimed at making Uganda a better place to invest. 

