Chameleone to ‘pay’ South Sudanese with a show in Juba

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Jose chameleone has thanked South Sudanese people living in Uganda for supporting his Gwanga Mujje concert that took place at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

He says he was pleasantly surprised to see many South Sudanese attend his show and said that he noticed them when they hoisted their flag

In a move aimed at thanking them for the support towards his 25 years music career,he has agreed to hold two music shows their country in June 2023

The first show will take place on 3rd,June,2023 at Bros Resort Riverside and the second one will take place on 4th,June at Texas Lounge,Gudele

“ I have a big story to tell about the South Sudanese people since my visit to Sudan in 2002. I was talking to their artistes like Slate Nation,K2 Promoter,John Frog about how I felt when I saw many South Sudanese waving their country flag at Gwanga Mujje concert. I want to pay them back with the same love they showed me at Lugogo,” he said in a social media post on Saturday 22nd,April,2023