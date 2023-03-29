Chameleone to organise ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert in Entebbe

By Alfred Byenkya

Following his successful Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on February 24, Jose Chameleone has decided to do another edition of the show at Coco Beach, Entebbe on August 6.

He has asked companies and businesses that would like to be partners and sponsors for the show to approach his management on time.

The Gwanga Mujje concert has been described as the biggest concert of 2023 followed by that of singer Spice Diana that happened at the same place in January.

With new music promoter Biggie Events being in charge, the Gwanga Mujje show attracted mammoth crowds after the first show flopped on February 10 because of the heavy downpour that destroyed the stage that was being built by Fenon Events team.

After the successful event, Chameleone went to Australia for the Gwanga Mujje Australian edition, where he performed in different Australian nightclubs.

When he came back to Uganda recently, he resumed his performances at the different Kampala bars and restaurants as he is preparing for the Easter festive season shows.

Chameleone has been performing with the Barbed Wire Band, owned by Afrigo Band singer Rude Boy Devil, every Thursday at Torino Bar and Restaurant located in Kololo.