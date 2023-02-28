Chameleone thanks fans, vows to record better music

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
By Ignatius Kamya 

Singer Jose Chameleone has promised to record better music as a way to thank his fans who came out in large numbers for his Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24, 2023. 

He said if it was possible, he would have met and thanked them one on one.

Chameleone was speaking at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando during a party he and promoter Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie Events organised on February 27 to thank those that helped out in preparations for the concert, among whom were musicians, journalists and other promoters. 

Guests at a party Chameleone organised at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando on February 27, 2023 to thank fans for attending his ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert. (All photos by Ignatius Kamya)

On February 10, Chameleone was forced to postpone his Gwanga Mujje concert after strong winds destroyed the stage.

Fingers were pointed on who rather than what was responsible for such a misfortune. Rapper Gravity Omutujju found himself on the receiving end of backlash after he posted: “Mukama Akola (God works)” following the disaster at Chameleone’s concert.

A new date was announced. The show was pushed to February 24, same venue. Chameleone thus went on a search for ‘blessings’ to enable him have a smooth show.

Speaking at Akamwesi on February 27, Chameleone urged people to stop condemning him over everything he does.

He said he had heard people saying he was taking it too far, moving from one church to another after his failed show. 

‘’Whenever people are in desperate situations, they seek God’s blessings and favour, so for me to go from Pr. Wilson Bugembe’s church to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s was not a problem,” Chameleone said. 

He revealed that he is a believer and always entrusts God with all his troubles, noting that the fear of Lord is the beginning of wisdom. 

Bugembe thanked Chameleone for sticking to God despite what befell him, saying many other people would have shifted their allegiance to the devil. 

Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie Events and Bugembe at Akamwesi Gardens on February 27, 2023

Chameleone and Mutakubwa
The singer hugging a fan
Chameleone with Bukedde TV’s Josephat Sseguya

