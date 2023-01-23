Chameleone snaps over wife Daniella  

By Alex Balimwikungu

If you wany singer Jose Chamelone to snap in a second ask him about his estranged wife, Daniella Atim.

Following a recent video where he was pictured flogging a boda boda cyclist, Atim shared a “Violence will not be tolerated” poster on Instagram and captioned it “Zero tolerance to violence.”

That subject came up at a press conference held on Monday at Fenon Records in Industrial Area. A pressman asked for his reaction to Atim’s recent comments and whether she would be attending his upcoming concert. It caused him to snap.

“Those who miss mama Abba, call her. This is not mama Abba’s concert, if you want her, get her number and call her or contact her via Instagram… This is Tata Abba’s concert,” Chameleone ranted.

Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim Mayanja during their happier times. File Photo

The Forever singer is set to hold a concert dubbed Ggwanga Mujje on February 10 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala after a three-year hiatus.

As he celebrates 25 years in the music industry, Chameleone ended his 10-year contract with events promoter Balaam Barugahara in 2021 and hired Mariam Mutakubwa, known by many as Biggie, to promote the highly-anticipated show.

Atim has in the past had several public exchanges with the Mayanja family over their penchant for violence. In 2022, after it emerged that her brother-in-law Weasel had beaten his baby mama Sandra Teta to a pulp in photos that went viral online, showing Teta with a swollen face, Atim demanded justice.

The mother of five requested women organizations to apply pressure on Weasel. She also called out Chameleone for video calling her while hanging out with Teta days after the incident, accusing him of protecting his brother.