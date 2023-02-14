Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Chameleone releases ‘Gwanga Mujje’ song

By Ahmad Muto


In a build-up to his much-anticipated Gwanga Mujje concert after a bad weather -postponement from February 10 to February 24, 2023, Jose Chameleone has released a song.

The song also titled Gwanga Mujje, according to him, serves to mobilise his fans from near and far to show up at the Lugogo Cricket Oval where he seeks to shame the powers that embarrassed him over the weekend.


The record that he released (lyrics video) via video streaming site YouTube on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at exactly 11:00pm as he promised however, is not of the vintage ecstatic Chameleone of Dorotia and Jamila, but an angry and seemingly frustrated one of Bayuda and Balangire.


Two days later, the record has only managed 65,000 views, 35,000 views shy of what is considered a sizable amount of views (100,000) on the platform.

And also very conservative for an artiste who is the talk of town. Listening to opening 20 seconds are enough to paint a picture of a rushed/premature product.  If the eyeballs are anything to go by, Chameleone has about two more weeks of combing the streets with concert posters, flyers and merchandise like T-shirts and caps.

In the afternoon of Friday, February 10, 2023, a heavy downpour left the concert stage humbled on the ground hours to showtime. It got pushed forward by two weeks and revellers were asked to keep their tickets. 

