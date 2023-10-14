Saturday, October 14, 2023
Chameleone/Morgan Heritage collabo to be considered for Grammys

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

The 2023 collaboration between Jose Chameleone, Ghanaian Shatta Wale and Jamaica’s Morgan Heritage has been listed as one of the songs that will be considered for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The song titled Ready is on Morgan Heritage’s latest music album and is being considered for the categories of Best Global Music Performance and Best Music Video.

The news was broken by Jose Chameleone on his social media platforms.

The news comes after Eddy Kenzo’s album Blessings was also listed for consideration at the 66 Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024.

