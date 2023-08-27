Chameleone misses Masaka Street Jam for first time

By Dickson Ndugwa

The eighth edition of the Masaka Street Jam took place on August 26, 2023 on Masaka street opposite Central Police Station with singer Jose Chameleone noticeably absent.

The singer has never missed any edition of the street jam.

Organised by Mutima Entertainment and sponsored by Bukedde TV and Club, a table went for sh500,000, sh,30,000 (VIP) and sh10,000 ordinary.

Compared to previous editions, this edition was organised on a bigger street, with more entertainers.

The party started off with performances. Izon Proper being the first on stage at 8:00pm. He was followed by Roden Y Kabako, Feffe Bussi, Fik Fameica and Spice Diana.

Kabako on stage at the Masaka Street Jam on August 26, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa Spice Diana performing at the Masaka Street Jam on August 26, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

At midnight, Bebe Coo took over the stage until at 2:00am. As he left the stage, people expected Jose Chameleone, Karole Kasita, DJ Shiru, Mariachi and Haruna Mubiru to perform, but out of the blue, the music system and lights were turned off.

Bebe Cool thanking Masaka people for turning up in large numbers for the Masaka Street Jam in Masaka on August 26, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Shortly afterwards, security started telling the revellers to vacate the place.

They left grudgingly as they chanted: ”We want our money, we have not seen all the musicians we had paid for.”