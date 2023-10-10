Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Chameleone lauds Rasta Rob for contributing to growth of music industry

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya 

Singer Jose Chameleone took a moment to laud veteran media personality Rasta Rob, real name Robert Ogwal, at Utake Nyama na Chuppa event at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The event brought together veteran artistes from the East African countries.

Midway through his performance, the Forever singer paused and called Rasta Rob, who was in the audience, to join him on stage. 

He then started hailing him for his great contribution towards the formation of Uganda’s “Big 3” – Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine – and to the rest of the music fraternity. 

Chameleone said during their formative years, there was a lot of competition for airplay, most of which was taken up by Congolese.

He revealed that it was people like Rasta Rob who would help them sneak one or two songs on their playlists and also offer advice.

Chameleone recalled that one time, Rasta Rob called him to Dungeon Studios in Makindye, a Kampala suburb, from there they proceeded to Namasuba at one of Rasta Rob’s residences. 

Chameleone urged people not to blame him for being proud, saying it’s something he learnt from people he associated with most in the beginning, with Rasta Rob being one of those. 

