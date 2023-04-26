Chameleone, Kenzo earn Morgan Heritage stars on Apple Music

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo and multi award-winning singer Jose Chameleone’s efforts on Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage’s The Homeland album have turned out to be the most well-crafted off the group’s latest body of work.

Long To Be Home on which Kenzo contributed his vocals has earned a star on the music streaming platform. The other is Ready featuring Jose Chameleone and Ghana’s Shatta Wale.

The star appears next to the most popular tracks played on the streaming platform.

Kenzo’s vocal abilities on Long To Be Home were again put under the microscope by the public and the verdict was similar to Born in Africa’s – subpar.

Morgan Heritage’s Peetah Morgan and Mojo Morgan were in the country over a week ago for the album launch and listening party under the auspices of Talent Africa.

The group has a sizable fanbase in Uganda and last time they performed was 2017 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The 21-track album received critical acclaim from across the globe.