Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Chameleone, Kenzo earn Morgan Heritage stars on Apple Music
Top News

Chameleone, Kenzo earn Morgan Heritage stars on Apple Music

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo and multi award-winning singer Jose Chameleone’s efforts on Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage’s The Homeland album have turned out to be the most well-crafted off the group’s latest body of work.

Long To Be Home on which Kenzo contributed his vocals has earned a star on the music streaming platform. The other is Ready featuring Jose Chameleone and Ghana’s Shatta Wale.

The star appears next to the most popular tracks played on the streaming platform.

Kenzo’s vocal abilities on Long To Be Home were again put under the microscope by the public and the verdict was similar to Born in Africa’s – subpar.

Morgan Heritage’s Peetah Morgan and Mojo Morgan were in the country over a week ago for the album launch and listening party under the auspices of Talent Africa.

The group has a sizable fanbase in Uganda and last time they performed was 2017 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The 21-track album received critical acclaim from across the globe.

You may also like

Freedom City is going to embarrass you – Kapa Cat to Martha...

Mabirizi withdraws application halting Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana trial

Diamond’s daughter Tiffah sobs as she bids him farewell following Idd festivities

MP Daudi Kabanda irritates Nyanjura over MK Movement links

Kenyan VP hosts Sauti Sol in Botswana

UCC kicks Full Figure out of new job at Salt TV

Producer Didi needs collective support, says Eddy Kenzo

How Big Brother house made Denzel embrace working out

Jowy Landa working to fatten her ‘nyash’

Minister apologises over Uganda Vs Algeria AFCON home fixture going to Cameroon

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.