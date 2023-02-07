Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Chameleone is a living legend, Speaker Among

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

With the clock ticking towards Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert on Friday, 10th February he continues to receive massive support from the public.

Among those who have publicly come out to support Chameleone are the speaker of Parliament Anita Among. She took to Twitter to voice her support and praised him for the support he has lent the music industry.

She tweeted on Tuesday, ” Artistes like @josechameleone have over the years made a big contribution to marketing our country, giving employment opportunities and entertaining the country. I join the rest of the country in celebrating this living legend and wish him the best in the Gwanga Mujje concert.

Many people on Twitter welcomed her gesture and asked her for more support, ” It’s high time to use your power to protect, develop and support that industry through passing favorable policies,” a one Kigula implored her.

