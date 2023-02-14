Chameleone has not recovered from ‘Gwanga Mujje’ stage collapse shock, organiser reveals

By Alfred Byenkya

Mariam Mutakubwa, the chief executive officer of Biggie Events, the organisers of Jose Chameleone’s flopped Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 10, has revealed that the singer has not yet recovered from the shock of the rains and winds that destroyed the stage, forcing him to postpone the concert to a later date.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, Mutakubwa told journalists that he was also not feeling well because of the misfortune that was brought by the heavy rain that destroyed the stage where the show was going to be held.

“Chameleone has never had such a situation in his life. This is the time he is experiencing such a situation. The singer is depressed and not feeling well,” she said.

Mutakubwa said the singer is ready to perform at the next concert which will take place on February 24, 2023 at the same venue – Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“Chameleone is working under an agreement with Biggie Events. We paid him all his money. We only want him to give his best performance at the event,” she noted.

On the issue of rapper Gravity Omutujju’s beef with the Leone Island singer, Mutakubwa said she doesn’t know why the two artistes are beefing each because they are all her clients.

“I think Gravity is fighting me and not Jose Chameleone. Why is he happy that my show flopped? Chameleone has nothing to lose in this situation, but it’s me who bore all the losses of the show not happening that day,” she explained.

Mutakubwa revealed that she even paid Gravity to perform at the Gwanga Mujje extra shows that will take place in different parts of Uganda.

While appearing on Urban Television this week, Chameleone’s former backup singer, Chagga, said not everyone who sympathized with Chameleone about the Lugogo incident is his friend

“Most of them are just hypocrites who are pretending to be standing with Chameleone, but in actual sense, they don’t like and wish him well,” he said.

Chagga thinks the biggest loser in this unfortunate incident was Steven Jean of Fenon Records because he lost his screens and some lights got broken when the stage went down because of heavy rains and winds.