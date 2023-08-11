Saturday, August 12, 2023
Chameleone has achieved everything educated people want – Prossy Mayanja

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone’s mother, Prossy Mayanja, has lauded her son for going back to school and graduating despite his successful music career.

Prossy revealed that she was comfortable with Chameleone’s music career choice a long time ago since he achieved all she wanted for him. She said all he is doing now, including his degree, is supplementary.  

“He paid up a long time ago, this, he is doing now, is just additional. Everything that those who went to school are looking for, he got. He did this to make us happy,” Prossy noted while appearing on Bukedde TV.  

Singer Jose Chameleone receives his parents Prossy and Gerald Mayanja at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on August 10, 2023. Video by Ibrahim Bbosa

Chameleone, 44, graduated from Cavendish University on Thursday, August 10, 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in International diplomacy.

Prossy added that she caught the Vumilia singer multiple times in his formative years escaping through the window to go chase his dreams. She thanked him for the degree.

Meanwhile Chameleone’s father, Gerald Mayanja, expressed happiness that he managed to take himself through school without him having to pay the tuition like he would have over two decades ago.

