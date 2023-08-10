Chameleone graduates with bachelor’s degree in international diplomacy

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Renowned musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, has obtained a bachelor’s degree in international diplomacy from Cavendish University today, August 10.



The graduation ceremony was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo under the theme Strengthening Academia – Industry collaboration as a strategy to improve graduate employability and entrepreneurship.

Chameleone secured a fully-funded scholarship from the university, following his impressive performance in A’level in 2019, a fact that his close friends and family proudly acknowledge.

With the opportunity to choose a course of his liking, Chameleone’s strong political affiliations guided his decision towards pursuing international diplomacy in 2020.



Notably, Chameleone’s graduation closely follows the recent achievement of his eldest son, Abba Marcus Mayanja, who also graduated from high school.

Chameleone’s decision to return to school was made as he prepared for the 2021 Kampala lord mayoral seat election, a contest in which he participated, but lost to city lawyer Elias Lukwago.



Chameleone’s accomplishment places him in an exclusive league of musicians holding bachelor’s degrees, including Azawi, Spice Diana, and Bobi Wine.

Among the three prominent musicians, Big Size Bebe Cool remains the only one without a degree, although he claims to have completed his Senior Six education with a PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) combination.



Worth noting is the observation that the music industry seems to exhibit a higher presence of educated female musicians compared to their male counterparts.



Some musicians’ educational backgrounds remain untraced like Kabako, Green Daddy, Daddy Andre, and others fall into uneducated category.



Although numerous musicians in Uganda emphasise financial success over academic and education, Chameleone’s commitment to education and his political aspirations offer a refreshing perspective. As speculation arises regarding his potential for a major comeback in the 2026 elections, his journey from music to academics and politics reflects an all-around evolution that intrigues both fans and well wishers.