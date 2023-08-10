Thursday, August 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Chameleone graduates with bachelor’s degree in international diplomacy
Latest News

Chameleone graduates with bachelor’s degree in international diplomacy

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Renowned musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, has obtained a bachelor’s degree in international diplomacy from Cavendish University today, August 10.

The graduation ceremony was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo under the theme Strengthening Academia – Industry collaboration as a strategy to improve graduate employability and entrepreneurship.

Chameleone secured a fully-funded scholarship from the university, following his impressive performance in A’level in 2019, a fact that his close friends and family proudly acknowledge.

With the opportunity to choose a course of his liking, Chameleone’s strong political affiliations guided his decision towards pursuing international diplomacy in 2020.

Notably, Chameleone’s graduation closely follows the recent achievement of his eldest son, Abba Marcus Mayanja, who also graduated from high school.

Chameleone’s decision to return to school was made as he prepared for the 2021 Kampala lord mayoral seat election, a contest in which he participated, but lost to city lawyer Elias Lukwago.

Chameleone’s accomplishment places him in an exclusive league of musicians holding bachelor’s degrees, including Azawi, Spice Diana, and Bobi Wine.

Among the three prominent musicians, Big Size Bebe Cool remains the only one without a degree, although he claims to have completed his Senior Six education with a PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) combination.

Worth noting is the observation that the music industry seems to exhibit a higher presence of educated female musicians compared to their male counterparts.

Some musicians’ educational backgrounds remain untraced like Kabako, Green Daddy, Daddy Andre, and others fall into uneducated category.

Although numerous musicians in Uganda emphasise financial success over academic and education, Chameleone’s commitment to education and his political aspirations offer a refreshing perspective. As speculation arises regarding his potential for a major comeback in the 2026 elections, his journey from music to academics and politics reflects an all-around evolution that intrigues both fans and well wishers.

You may also like

Robin Kisti hails Alien Skin as brilliant independent thinker

Comedian Ehmah Napoleone to nurture young talent

Daddy Andre defends new artistes on quality and sound

Reigning Miss Tourism Kigezi loses crown

Kataleya and Kandle drop I Call It Love first EP

Kira Rotarians launch Cancer awareness Run

Bajjo fumes as Police cancel Clever J’s Aero beach concert

Best of Kampala: Nasty C replaces Kabz De Small as opening day...

PICTURES: All set for Clever J concert

Alien Skin’s Nkwacho Festival cancelled

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.