Friday, March 17, 2023
Chameleone dismayed that Bobi Wine didn’t attend his ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert

By Alex Balimwikungu

Throughout their music careers, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine have been on several collision courses.

As they grew older, the assumption was that the feeling between them was mutual and there was no more animosity. In his latest rant however, Chameleone believes Bobi Wine still has a bone to pick with him.

Fresh from Australia, Chameleone expressed his dismay at Bobi Wine for not showing up for his Gwanga Mujje concert during a time when he needed to be shown support and love following the challenges he faced prior to the concert.

The Forever singer maintains that even though he wasn’t on good terms with Bobi Wine by the time he was severely beaten in Gulu over political issues in 2017, he paid him a visit while hospitalised at Nsambya hospital as he recuperated.

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine

Chameleone is adamant Bobi Wine didn’t display a humanitarian heart as he always claims to fight for those who are even distant from him.

He has challenged Bobi Wine to act better next time so that such an act doesn’t happen to him in life, stating that it was a manifestation of unfriendly tendencies.

In 2022, Chameleone revealed that he does not see eye-to-eye with National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine over allegedly denying him a NUP party ticket during the 2021 general election.

“I don’t want to speak about him because he denied me the party ticket. I have since lost interest in the mayoral position. I am now concentrating on music, which I understand better,” he said.

Chameleone, however, maintained that he enjoys good relations with other artistes such as Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo and David Lutalo.

