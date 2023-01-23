Chameleone dedicates Gwanga Mujje concert to peace and love

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Leone Island Music boss and CEO Joseph Mayanja known to many as Jose Chameleone will be holding his concert dubbed ‘Gwanga Mujje’ on the 10th of February.

The self-styled Musician on Monday announced in a press conference that he will be performing all his hit songs to his fans at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Chameleone says he has over five hundred songs to perform and he will be stepping on stage as early as 8 pm.

According to him, he has so many fans all over the country and world and that’s the reason he dedicated his concert to peace love and unity because so many people have been divided by different factors and issues like politics and poverty.

While at the press conference, the musician said all is set and he is ready for an epic performance come 10th February.

“All is set for my concert, I am done with rehearsals and I am just waiting for the d-day to entertain my friends and fans that will grace the concert,” said Chameleone during the press conference.

File Photo

“I chose Lugogo Cricket Oval because it’s a good venue that’s easily accessible for my fans and it’s in the middle of the City. I cannot go and hold a concert at Kololo airstrip because the place has memories that I wouldn’t want to be reminded of like the day we took the late Radio there for his last vigil,” Chameleone added.

Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Jose Chameleone will be escorted by his singing brothers Weasel and Pallaso. Chameleone will be flying out of the country soon to Australia for a musical tour and will be returning days before his concert.

The event is sponsored by Vision Group Platform Bukedde TV and Biggie events.