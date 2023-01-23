Monday, January 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Chameleone dedicates Gwanga Mujje concert to peace and love
Latest News

Chameleone dedicates Gwanga Mujje concert to peace and love

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Leone Island Music boss and CEO Joseph Mayanja known to many as Jose Chameleone will be holding his concert dubbed ‘Gwanga Mujje’ on the 10th of February.

The self-styled Musician on Monday announced in a press conference that he will be performing all his hit songs to his fans at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Chameleone says he has over five hundred songs to perform and he will be stepping on stage as early as 8 pm.

According to him, he has so many fans all over the country and world and that’s the reason he dedicated his concert to peace love and unity because so many people have been divided by different factors and issues like politics and poverty.

While at the press conference, the musician said all is set and he is ready for an epic performance come 10th February.

“All is set for my concert, I am done with rehearsals and I am just waiting for the d-day to entertain my friends and fans that will grace the concert,” said Chameleone during the press conference.

Chameleone arrived on a mountain of hype and swagger. File Photo

“I chose Lugogo Cricket Oval because it’s a good venue that’s easily accessible for my fans and it’s in the middle of the City. I cannot go and hold a concert at Kololo airstrip because the place has memories that I wouldn’t want to be reminded of like the day we took the late Radio there for his last vigil,” Chameleone added.

Musician Jose Chameleone arrives for a press conference ahead of his GwangaMujje Concert at a Press Conference at Fenon offices on 23rd Jan 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Jose Chameleone will be escorted by his singing brothers Weasel and Pallaso. Chameleone will be flying out of the country soon to Australia for a musical tour and will be returning days before his concert.

The event is sponsored by Vision Group Platform Bukedde TV and Biggie events.

You may also like

Gravity maintains Spice Diana’s manager is disrespectful

Bloggers reduced to vixens at Chameleon press conference

Stop comparing yourself to Jose Chameleone, Gravity warned

Dj Slicktuart and Roja Mixtape party takes on countrywide format

Comedian Salvador sides with CAA, roasted online

Diamond Platnumz blasted for lacking creativity

Police unaware of Chameleone flogging incident, singer blames detractors

Kenzo, Hamza Ssebunya hug, dance together

Is the 12-year-old Kabaka Mwanga sensation next to be exploited?

Uganda Cranes star Khalid Aucho bows to pressure in child custody battle

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.