Chameleone clashes with promoter over Escalade

By Bonny Ssemombwe

Leone Island singer Jose Chameleone is embroiled in a war of words with a local promoter over his ( Chameleone’s) Escalade car. The Badilisha singer has as a result sent a strong warning to event promoter and CEO of JJ Sounds events to return his escalade ride.

Jose Chameleon through his Facebook account, warned Jafari Ssebuguzi Jjuuko aka JJ Sounds over confiscating one of his rides, a Cadillac Escalade.

Chameleone acquired his Escalade over two decades ago to rival Bobi wine who had just acquired one of them. However, Jose Chameleon gave Ssebuguzi the car because it had some mechanical problems and issues with its bumper as narrated by Umar Keeya, the mechanic who was battling to put it back on the road

Chameleon anticipated JJ sounds to return the car soon, but it clocking two years without bringing it to him.

‘’Mr. Ssebuguzi!! You know how far we come; Bro trouble is about to unfold about this car.
Bambi, I love you but let’s make this easy!! For 2 Years I am asking for your generosity!
Please bring back my car!”  Jose Chameleon posted on his Facebook.

Jose Chameleone later deleted the social media post.

However, Umar Keeya, the mechanic says that they are working round the clock to ensure the car is delivered as soon as possible.  ‘’When I received the car, it wasn’t in wasn’t in good condition, but it will be able to return on the road in mint condition. What is delaying the whole process is a bumper. Chameleone needs to buy one before the car is returned to him,” He said.

