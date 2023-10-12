Chameleone, Cindy, Abeeka band set for Oktoberfest ‘Drunch’ edition

By Kampala Sun writer

The 7th Edition of the world-famous beer and food festival is happening at the Cricket Oval Lugogo on October 28th.

After a long wait, the Annual Oktoberfest is making a grand comeback, and it’s going to be even bigger and better with a Drunch edition.

The fun-filled day will feature music, entertainment, tasty food, and, of course, lots of great beers.

At the launch event held at The Villa in Bukoto, festival organizer Denis Asiimwe shared the exciting news.

The festival will be headlined by the legendary Jose Chameleone and the fantastic Cindy Sanyu and Abeeka band.

Some of the revellers at a previous edition of the Oktoberfest in Kampala. File Photo

“We’re also showcasing fresh talent with performances by, Kohen Jaycee, Izabel Ug, Ras B Ssali, Dolv Gvng, and Chevank Bad citizen. This year’s Oktoberfest promises to be one for the books!

“This year’s Oktoberfest will be a Drunch edition and it is all about music, with a fantastic lineup of artists,” he said.

“The gates will open at midday, so you that people can have lunch as they enjoy the show and the line up of performances. Drunch simply means a blend of lunch and drinks”. He added

He said This festival has been brought to life by our sponsors, including Nile Special, Brussels Airlines, Stanbic Bank, Ranchers Finest, Pepsi, The Villa among many others.

“If you’re up for some friendly competition, we’ve got you covered. Oktoberfest isn’t just about music and beer; there will be exciting beer contests, live music, and a dress competition for the best Oktoberfest outfit, including dirndls and lederhosen and other fun filled activities. The winner of the dress competition even has a chance to win a ticket to Europe, thanks to Brussels Airlines,” Asiimwe said.

He added, “This year’s Oktoberfest will have more space than ever before at the Cricket Oval Lugogo, ensuring there’s room for everyone to join in the fun,”