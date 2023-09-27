Chameleone, Bebe Cool ready for music battle

By Umaru Kashaka

Legendary artistes Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool have indicated a readiness to square off in a live performance battle.

This is after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, said on Sunday (September 24) that he was relishing the idea of the face-off between the two contemporary musicians.

On Tuesday, Chameleone, whose official name is Joseph Mayanja, said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was ready for this music battle concert.

“BEBE, jangu [come] blood! I am ready!” the husky-voiced singer wrote, with two emojis.

Bebe Cool, whose official name is Moses Ssali, had earlier argued that this battle would be a spectacle.

“A music battle between Chameleone and I is one the whole country would relish. It’s a big deal. And this would be a reaffirmation and confirmation that the Government is always willing to support talent in Uganda,” he said in a social media post.

Bebe Cool, who last suggested this battle in 2021, added: “We are big brands and government support to our music battle would go miles to assure young Ugandans emerging in the talent industries (arts and sport) that these are full time jobs that the government takes serious.”

This comes 11 days after the music battle concert of Sheebah Karungi aka Sheebah and Cinderella Sanyu, alias Cindy, which Tayebwa promoted and went on to attend with his wife at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

Tayebwa’s post about a Chameleone/Bebe Cool battle drew mixed reactions from his followers, with some supporting his idea and others pouring cold water on it.