Chameleone, Bebe Cool & Bobi Wine are diamonds – A Pass

By Ahmad Muto

Just as the Big Three conversation that shaped commentary around the local music industry for weeks was dying out, dancehall singer A Pass has decided to reignite it.

He has argued that Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine are diamonds that will never morph into copper regardless of how harsh public criticism gets.

A Pass said they will always be remembered as great men for their contribution to the local music industry.

“#BigThree….I laugh when I see people discussing Bobi Wine, Chameleon and Bebe Cool. I personally love to focus on the good things, these guys have created music that has made many of us happy and proud to be Ugandans. There is so much to learn from these guys, what to be like and what not to be like.

“Judging them is from a place of self-righteousness, but remember, everyone makes mistakes and we learn from them. So learn, don’t judge. Whether it’s now or then, these guys are diamonds, will always be and will forever be. They are not changing into copper. They will always be remembered as great men that changed the face of Ugandan music,” A Pass wrote.

He scoffed at artistes who find peace in trolling the Big Three, forgetting that the trio laid the foundation for the industry they are now thriving in.

“If you are an artiste and you have anything disrespectful you want to say to these guys, save it because they paved a way for you to enjoy yourself as a Ugandan musician. Learn from them, and don’t make fun of them. When a man falls, don’t laugh, learn,” A Pass advised.

Of the three, A Pass had personally trolled Bebe Cool the most, maintaining that he (A Pass) is a better artiste than the Gagamel boss, but they have also collaborated together.