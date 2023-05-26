Chameleone backs Pallaso’s ‘Love Fest’ concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Jose Chameleone has said this is the right time for his younger brother, Pallaso, to show Ugandans that he is also a big artiste.

He made the remarks at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguru on Wednesday, May 24, where Pallaso and his partners held press conference about his upcoming Love Fest concert.

Chameleone said he has also invested some of his resources in making sure that the concert is successful.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all partners that have pushed Pallaso as an artiste up to this level. This festival will serve as evidence that Pallaso is one of the biggest artistes in the Ugandan music industry,” he said.

He thanked MTN Uganda and other media partners for accepting to partner with Pallaso.

“When I was doing the Gwanga Mujje concert, MTN Uganda declined to give me sponsorship but if they have given it to Pallaso, then that shows that Pallaso is now a big brand,” Chameleone added.

Pallaso’s other brother, Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel, said he also deserves credit for re-introducing Pallaso to the local music industry in 2014 when he came back to Uganda from the US.

“The Goodlyfe entertainment and I pushed him and we supported his career. We gave him collabos and we made him popular in Uganda,” he said.

Pallaso said he didn’t sell the concert to music promoter Balaam, but they are working on a 50/50 agreement, where all parties will share whatever they get from the Love Fest concert.

The first leg of Pallaso’s Love Fest will take place on June 9 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, June 10 at Agip Motel in Mbarara, June 11 at Fort Portal Stadium, June 16 in Luweero Mukisawe, June 17 at Jinja Trance Gardens, and June 18 in Mubende Mukisawe.