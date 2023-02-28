Chameleone apologizes for weird kiss with Weasel, blames too much energy

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Jose Chameleone has come out and apologized to the public following a disgusting stunt where he kissed his brother Douglas Mayanja (Weasel) on the lips during the Gwanga Mujje concert on 24th February.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Chameleone said he was profusely sorry. “My sincere apologies to the general public” I thank you @Mukulaa for your advice and patronage – For God and my country.

It appears, Captain Mike Mukula was among those who queries the timing of the kiss. He responded, “I am exceedingly humbled and truly grateful to you & your father, mother and family for coming out to apologize to the country and clearing the air, GOD BLESS,” he wrote.

Another said, “ I was annoyed and disgusted of what you did but I’m now relieved that you have apologized . That’s what greatness is all about. Acknowledging our mistakes and taking responsibility for them… Thank you Legend . Love you Soo much,” Keisha Doris said.

The apology comes at a time Pastor Martin Ssempa dragged Chameleone and his brother Weasel to the police over “indecent and morally offensive acts” done before the public.

Pastor Ssempa filed the complaint after photos and a video went viral online showing Jose Chameleone and Weasel kissing publicly during his “Gwanga Mujje” concert that was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.

He opened a file of general inquiry on Jose Chameleone as he asserted that what the two did was totally uncalled for and cited that the act was promoting Homosexuality.

This is not the first time Jose Chameleone and Weasel Manizo have been spotted kissing in public. This recent one was the pair’s third time kissing on stage, an act several of their fans referred to as brotherly love.

Ssempa strongly asked Chameleone and Weasel to stop the acts and join the fight against homosexuality. He further asked the Mayanja brothers to seek prayers to cleanse themselves from dirty acts.