Chameleone and Bebe are too old for music battles, opines Tuff B

By Mariam Nakalema

TV personality Robert Ssekidde, commonly known as Tuff B, thinks Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool are too old to take part in musical battles.

“I do not see the reason why Doctor Jose Chameleone should battle Bebe Cool. The two artistes are rich and old,” said Tuff B, who was in the company of Chameleone during a press conference held at Skyz Hotel, Naguru  on the UTAKE ‘Nyama na Chuppa’ experience.

Chameleone and Bebe are expected to perform at the event, which will bring together veteran East African artistes.

The veteran musicians agreed to a battle after deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa’s tweet on Sunday, September 24, 2023 suggesting one.

Tayebwa got the idea after attending the Sheebah/Cindy battle at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023

“They should invest that money in the young generation. There are youth that are talented as those two are,” said Tuff B.

He urged the deputy speaker to fund young talented artistes.

