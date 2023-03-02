‘Chai Wenjaye’ doesn’t promote drug abuse, singer responds to Sophie Gombya

By Mariam Nakalema

Omutume Planet has dismissed claims by veteran singer Sophie Gombya that his hit, Chai Wenjaye (tea laced with marijuana), promotes drug abuse.

The song has dominated airwaves and gone viral on social media, with many young people jumping onto challenges, where they are seemingly taking tea laced with marijuana.

”How I wish the guy who sang Chai Wenjaye sang a song advising the youth living with HIV to adhere to their medication rather than sing such a funny song that promotes the use of drugs among the youth,” Gombya lamented during a press conference on drug abuse and mental health among artistes in Ntinda, Kampala on March 2.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun in Ntinda, Kampala on March 2, Omutume Planet, real name Muzafalu Iparokit, said: ”My song doesn’t tell anyone to use drugs. The song is just a story that narrates what happened during the burial of a chairman. Where does it tell my fellow youth to take drugs?”

At the said burial, the song narrates that the mourners were taking drugged tea.

Omutume Planet advised Gombya to “find what what to do than focusing on me.”