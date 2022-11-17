Censorship hindering creative arts, says playwright Munnagomba   

By Jeff Lule

When you talk of shrinking civic space, what comes to one’s mind is Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

But experts in the creative arts say this has also affected their work because they have to do self-censorship like in the media sector to avoid clashing with the state.

Fred Musisi Munnagomba, a renowned playwright, curses the continued restrictions on the freedoms of information and expression, which, he says, have relatively killed the performing arts sector.

Having been in the industry for over 40 years now, Musisi, who clocked 56 this year, recalls that when the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had just taken over power in 1986, they used to write plays addressing serious political issues without any threats.

Musisi was the founder of the defunct Doves Theatre Company, which was commonly known as Abaana ba Mayuba in 1986. He did several plays, including Bwobela Gwe, Bangalo Bunani and Nze.

He later joined former State Minister for Persons with Disabilities, and an arts performer Sulaiman Madada, and formed the Saman Group Limited, doing plays like The Nearest Grave and Omuzungu Mukanzu (about corruption).

They further formed a non-government organisation called the International Anti-Corruption Theatre Movement, which focused on training community groups using theatre off-stage to mobilise and sensitising Ugandans on the different forms of corruption.

Musisi cites one of his popular plays Nze loosely translated as Me, which was exposing how colonialists used to treat black people and how Ugandan leaders who took over power at Independence continued with the same trend.

“It was a sensitive and creative play. It was very political, but we used to stage it freely and people used to enjoy it. But today, if I am staging the same play, I would definitely think more than twice because I wouldn’t know what would be the response of the authorities,” he notes

Musisi stresses that even in the music industry, there is no artiste who can mobilise Ugandans toward the issues affecting the country like before.

“We had a musician like Ronald Mayinja who was in that line, but somehow he chose to join partisan politics. People are supposed to see what is happening in their country through the works of the artistes,” he adds.

Love/comedy rules now

Musisi explains that right now because of fear, the only safe theme that is trending is love.

“Otherwise, if you go outside those parameters, you are likely to be discussing politics and you are not sure if that is acceptable,” he notes.

Because of tight restrictions on freedom of information and expression, Musisi says society loses out since the mirror function is nonfunctional.

In an interview with New Vision, he said every artiste is now over cautious while developing a piece because they are not sure of their safety. “So, what is safe is love, and comedy today,” he notes.

Musisi points out that very few people today can even differentiate between drama and comedy.

“When you talk about drama, people think it’s comedy because that is what is trending. But we have seen comedians also getting arrested because of some statements they make, yet they are trying to make people laugh, but some people out there think they are affected,” he explains.

Musisi notes that all people in the creative arts, especially theatre, must be calculative for “those security reasons, and also the industry is no longer lucrative as it used to be”.

“You need to be careful what content you are bringing and also be able to get the sponsorship to help you put up that quality production,” he says.

Musisi states that many performers have left the industry because of the high costs involved to put up good productions on stage.

“If you don’t put up a quality production, you will not get the audience you envisage. So, there is a big challenge for theatre. That is why professionals like Alex Mukulu and many others are no longer performing. But if the resources are there, you can be surprised by the kind of works people will put up,” he adds.

Like many other performing arts professionals, Musisi gave a break from theatre to do other private work.