Celine Dion, 54, is diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably.

The condition ultimately leaves sufferers as ‘human statues’ as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for SPS, there are treatments to slow down the progression, with Celine revealing she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms

The 54-year-old singer addressed her fans in a tearful Instagram post on Thursday as she revealed it has forced her to cancel her European tour.

She penned: ‘Hello everyone, im sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

‘As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but im ready now

‘I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and its been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

‘Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people

‘While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.’

Detailing the impact the condition has had on her, Celine continued: ‘Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way im used to.

‘It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.