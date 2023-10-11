Celebrities mourn death of former Club Guvnor PRO Pherrie Kim

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The passing of Pherrie Kim, also known by her birth name Pherrie Kimbugwe, has cast a shadow over the vibrant entertainment scene.



Pherrie Kim, who previously held the esteemed position of manager and public relations officer at the renowned Club Guvnor, succumbed to brain cancer early morning today, October 11, according to her close friends and family.

Her tenure at Club Guvnor was undeniably marked by success.

Although Pherrie Kim is celebrated as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, outside her public relations officer role, she was cool and calm.

She always kept her life private.

Pherrie Kim at socialite Zari Hassan’s All White Party

Social media platforms have become the conduits through which heartfelt messages of condolences have streamed from different people, including friends and celebrities who were fortunate to cross paths with Pherrie.

Described by her associates as a beautiful, stylish, and a magnanimous soul, her absence is an inconceivable reality for those who knew her.

Singer Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema, said: “Sleep well, Pherrie, you fought a good fight. May Allah forgive your sins and may you be accorded the highest rank in Jannah.”

Singer Leila Kayondo stated: “Pherrie Kim, mukwano, I am speechless. I love you. Please rest in peace. Till we meet again.”

Media personality Douglas Lwanga extended his condolences, stating: “Rest in peace, Pherrie Kim. Condolences to all the Club Guvnor Staff.”

Socialite Nickita Evas Bachu, one of Pherrie’s close associates, paid a heartfelt tribute.

“Sleep well, my sweetheart. My angel and my best friend. A void that will never be replaced has forever stayed in my heart. May God bless your good heart. My family, my kids, and I are going to miss you very much, our angel. Rest in peace,” she wrote.

Pherrie Kim and Nickita Bachu

Pherrie Kim’s legacy lingers in the hearts of those who cherished her, and her memory will forever be engraved in the annals of Uganda’s entertainment history.