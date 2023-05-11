Celebrating the death of others is inhuman — Speaker Among

By Ivan Tsebeni

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has described the act of celebrating the misfortune of others as inhuman.

Among said the practice is taking root in the country, especially among the people with differences.

“It is inhumane, uncultured, and immoral to celebrate the death of anyone because you hold a divergent view from them,” Among said.

The Speaker made the remarks during the special sitting to pay tribute to fallen state minister for labour Col. Charles Okello Engola, who was killed by his bodyguard, on May 2, 2023. The guard, Wilson Sabiiti, later ended his life.

Among asked legislators and the general public to cease the practice, arguing that Ugandans should rise above the pettiness’ of hate speech and celebrating the death of others.

“Beyond our different political, religious, and other affiliations, we are humans first and owe it to ourselves to be humans to each other,” she said.

“It is normal to disagree and hold different views but the cords that bind us are stronger than those disagreements and I want to implore you all countrymen and women to rise above the pettiness of hate speech and celebrating the death of others,” Among added.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 10, for the late Engola at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

He will be laid to rest on May 13 at his ancestral home in Awangi village, Iceme sub-county in Oyam district, according to a programme released by the Government.