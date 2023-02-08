Celebrated British sports commentator Rob Walker in Uganda

By Johnson Were

British Sports Commentator Robert Joseph Walker is overwhelmed by the beauty coupled with the hospitality and tourism potential the country has.

Walker noted this in his speech at Media Centre on Tuesday. February 7, 2022, on arrival for his two-week tour in the country.

“Uganda is a very beautiful country, with great hospitality and endowment,” Walker said during his speech.

Walker was invited by the republic of Uganda through the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to equip himself with more information about Uganda.

The sports journalist was invited because of his endless marketing of Uganda on the World Stage through his commentary during the international competitions in which Uganda has participated and won different medals.

British Sports Commentator Rob Walker charts with the State minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, UTB Executive director Lilly Ajarova,NCS Chairman Ambrose Tashobya at the Uganda Media Centre. PHOTO BY JOHNSON WERE

“We wanted him to come and get more information so that he can continue marketing Uganda worldwide,” Gessa Simplicious the UTB Head of Public relations noted.

He will be in the country for two weeks and will explore the country by touring the various parts of the country, including National parks, making presentations to the youth at MUBS, share ideas with Sports journalists among others.

His visit will help him support the country through the positive comments he has done before on Ugandan athletes during various sports commentaries at international events.

He will visit one of the sports facilities so that he is more equipped with more information about Uganda to be highlighted together with the tourism potential.

The television presenter and a freelance reporter, who has covered sports including tennis, snooker, darts, boxing, football, sailing, and athletics for the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, and Setanta Sports will also share skills with Uganda sports commentators.