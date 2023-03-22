CCFU launches 5th National Heritage awards

By Joseph Bahingwire

Preservation of National heritage is the best way our culture can be protected and promoted for future generations to access, enjoy and express. Because of this, the Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda has been organizing annual awards to recognize individuals and institutions who have consistently contributed to the safeguarding of Uganda’s national heritage.

The awards are held every 2 years and are organized by the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Family Affairs and Uganda National Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and the Department of Museums and Monuments under the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

Speaking during the launch of the at the Cross- Cultural Foundation of Uganda Offices in Kampala, Barbra Babwetera the executive director CCFU said Uganda’s cultural heritage is continuously under threat hence need for concerted efforts to have it preserved.

“Our tangible and intangible cultural heritage is under threat: rapid population growth, demand for land, economic activities and natural disasters, all threaten the thriving of our cultural heritage; while the influences of modernity such as globalisation, formal education and conventional religions and a disconnect with young people have significantly and negatively impacted on the perception and values associated with culture. If measures are not taken to safeguard our cultural heritage, as a matter of urgency, Uganda’s heritage will soon vanish,” she said.

Barbara Babwetera addresses the media during the launch. Photo by Joseph Bahingwire

Babwetera noted that it is on such background that in 2013 CCFU initiated the National Heritage Awards to provide a missing incentive – social recognition, publicity and money – through a Heritage Prize to individuals and organisations for their outstanding contribution to preserving and promoting our heritage – whether built, natural or intangible.

The first National Heritage Award ceremony was held during the 13th International Conference of National Trusts in Entebbe followed by the Heritage awards held in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

She said the National Heritage Awards respond to the urgent need to preserve and promote Uganda’s rapidly vanishing cultural heritage.

“We have the responsibility to define what aspects of our heritage should be preserved and passed on to future generations. Uganda is a country endowed with a rich cultural heritage composed of both tangible and intangible elements. These if well protected could become a vehicle for economic development through many ways including cultural tourism and in promoting social cohesion,” she said.

Babwetera however decried the continued neglect of our precious cultural heritage properties across the country in the name of development hence the need to recognise cultural activists and promoters who have made an effort to protect various aspects of the national heritage.

She called upon the public to submit nominations of an individual, family or institution that has preserved Uganda’s cultural heritage to any of the following places; CCFU offices, the Department of Culture and Family Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and at the Uganda Museum; or nominate online.

The heritage could be a historical site, a historical building, indigenous knowledge, practice, skill or tradition

“Six awards will be presented to the successful nominees during the Awarding Ceremony and a special Heritage Press Grant has also been prepared. Journalists should submit evidence of their previous work regarding heritage promotion and a brief for a proposed project,” she said.

Selection criteria

To select the most suited winner, a national announcement is made for people to nominate from their communities where they feel an individual or an institution has contributed to the safeguarding of the national heritage.

“We use a criteria and we look at consistence in safe guarding our heritage not doing it as a one off. You must also be doing it with in your meager resources not that you are employed to do that work,” Babwetera said.

A jury of experts in the cultural heritage is constituted to look at two categories of tangible heritage that falls directly under the ministry of tourism and experts from the intangible cultural heritage. These include government experts, the academia and civil society experts who sit and analyses the submissions and pick out the best six. Three from the tangible cultural heritage and three from the intangible cultural heritage.

“Once they are picked a verification is done to find out if what has been submitted is true. The award comes with a prize of sh 2.5 million to motivate them to keep preserving our heritage,” she noted.

This year’s Heritage Awarding ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2023 in Kampala as part of the activities to commemorate the World Culture Day, an international day that celebrates Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.