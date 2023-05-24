Cartoonist Spire stops online campaigns on societal issues over threats on life

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Philosophy teacher, cartoonist and columnist Jim Spire Ssentongo has always been a force to be reckoned with on Twitter.



With his wit, creativity, and ability to spark conversations, he has gained a large following and has even created trending hashtags advocating for various areas like health, the transport system, and security in Uganda.

Jim’s hashtags, such as #UgandaPotholeExhibition, #UgandaHealthExhibition, and #UgandaSecurityExhibition, have caught the attention of many Ugandans, bringing important issues to the forefront of public discussion. His influence on social media, especially Twitter, ha made him a prominent figure in the country, earning him both praise and criticism.

However, as Spire continues to challenge the status quo and shed light on societal shortcomings, he says he has started receiving threats from various individuals.

He adds that the pressure and fear has started to take a toll on him, causing him to question his campaigns and the potential consequences they could have on his family and personal safety.

In a heartfelt tweet on Tuesday, May 23, Spire revealed his decision to give up on these campaigns. He expressed his concern over the evil plans that were being devised against him, acknowledging the risk he might face by continuing his activism.

He tweeted: “I’m aware of evil plans aimed at me. Well, I’ve made my humble contribution. I hope this country traces its soul. I hope a time comes when we ask ourselves: Is this the best we can be? I leave now, but: SILENCE ALL ALARM BIRDS, SNAKES WILL COME IN SILENCE. It was a pleasure.”

The announcement has sent shockwaves through Twitter timeline and online community, with many of Jim’s followers expressing their disappointment and concern. Many have commended his bravery and the impact he has made during his time as an advocate for change. The hashtags he has created continue to trend, with people expressing their gratitude for his efforts and urging others to carry on the work Spire begun.

Jim’s departure leaves a void in the online discourse, but his messages have been resonating deeply with his supporters and many have realised the importance of his words and the sacrifices he has made to shed light on the issues affecting Uganda as a country.

While he may step back from his campaigns, his legacy remains, inspiring others to question the status quo and strive for a better Uganda.

Despite the threats and challenges he is facing, Jim Spire Ssentongo leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those who have always followed his journey. His determination and courage will continue to be remembered as a beacon of hope, reminding others that one person’s voice could spark change, even in the face of adversity.

What people say about his tweet and decision?

“Prof. remember, no one kicks a dead dog. You have done your part. The rest is for history to judge. Keep the faith and keep on fighting the good fight,” said Nicholas Opio, a human rights attorney.

“The Spirit never dies. You have made a very huge contribution. I was hoping for another exhibition for the entire Judiciary AND the Advocates,” said Enen Ambrose, an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.

“Such a sad tweet. What a country!” said David Lewis Rubongoya, the secretary general, National Unity Platform.

“Hey Prof! I can imagine what’s going on around you. However, leaving will not take away the “evil plans”! You’re safer keeping your guard up- fighting to get rid of the source of “evil plans”, said Kifefe Kizza Besigye, a Political and Human Rights activist.

“Freedom of speech, or freedom of expression, applies to ideas of all kinds, including those that may be deeply offensive. Your voice matters. You have the right to say what you think, share information and demand a better world. #JournalismIsNotACrime.” Said journalist Gabriel Buule.