Thursday, November 24, 2022
Carol Nantongo faces wrath of South African promoter

by Editorial Team
By Paul Waiswa

Band female singer Carol Nantongo is in trouble and is facing the wrath of the South African based music promoter after she subsidized the performance trip zeal with affections.

Going to South Africa, the singer was to perform at a concert and ended up hanging out with her beau and failed to show up for the concert performances.

Nantongo has been so relevant musically in the industry for a couple of years and has been so private about her relationship and love life.

Apparently, Carol Nantongo is known to be dating a South African based man but details about him are still a mystery.

According to a video that have made rounds on social media shows off a clandestine man and Carol Nantongo having a good time at the wrong time when the singer was supposed to be performing.

As we write this, Carol is dilemma and panicking as the promoter is tight on her neck asking for his refund.

