Canary Mugume’s wife Sasha in pregnancy photo shoot

By Alex Balimwikungu

Media personality Canary Mugume has always suffered the wrath of social media trolls who often reminded him to get off Twitter and head to the bedroom to make his wife pregnant.

The couple tied the knot on September 18, 2021 at Miracle Centre Cathedral. Since then, social media in-laws have keenly been monitoring Sasha Mugume’s bump to little avail.

Sasha Mugume in one of the photoshoots. Photo. Instagram.

She revealed she and her husband are expecting their first child in a photo shoot where she looked radiant.

. She uploaded a series of fashionable photos for her followers and many were quick to congratulate the couple.

