Canary Mugume, Sasha welcome first child

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Canary Mugume and his wife, Sasha ‘Ferguson’ Nagirinya have welcomed their first child just hours after the latter’s photo with a huge baby bump started making rounds online – perhaps their best kept secret.

Mugume broke the news on social media in the afternoon of Saturday, February, 25 2023 with photos holding the newborn captioned: “Sasha and I received a new bundle of joy yesterday afternoon. A beautiful baby boy. Mother and baby in perfect health.”

The pregnancy has been the couples best kept secret.

The pair got married in 2021 at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral and a reception followed at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo.


They marked their first wedding anniversary in 2022 where Mugume indicated that they dated for eight years. “It’s been a year already! I love the way you love me. Happy first anniversary to the First Lady @fergusonsasha (9 years together)” 

