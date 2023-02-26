Canary Mugume has shut down trolls-Salvado

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Canary Mugume, has according to comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi ended the careers of many social media trolls.

This followed the news of the birth of his first child with wife Sasha ‘Ferguson’ Nagirinya on Friday, February 24, 2023. “Sasha and I received a new bundle of joy yesterday afternoon. A beautiful baby boy. Mother and baby in perfect health,” he wrote.

Salvado congratulated him for two things – a new born and shutting down trolls: “Congratulations my brother @CanaryMugume .. you have no ideas how many Twitter careers of haters you have ended .. Bambi sorry for them .. I welcome you to fatherhood bro.”

It should be noted that Mugume had become a subject of trolling stemming from his social media commentary on football that involved conceding goals, missing penalties and generally losses.

Dark football banter had curved its tentacles around his marriage with questions about how he had not yet welcomed a baby long after marrying his fianceé yet he kept taunting losing teams about failing to score.

Salvado implied he has now sent the trolls into retirement following the birth of their baby boy that has seen him receive congratulatory messages from even the trolls.

Mugume and Sasha got married in 2021 at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, and had their reception at the Speke Resort Munyonyo. They marked their first wedding anniversary in September 2022.

