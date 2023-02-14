Canary Mugume among most influential Africans

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan TV personalities Sheilah Gashumba and Canary Mugume are among a list of most influential young Africans of 2022.

The annual ratings of Most Influential Africans is a project of Ghana public relations firm Avance Media.

This publication recognises and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.

The 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans feature young people from 25 different countries, with 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians, five South Africans, and seven Tanzanians.

The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males.

The publication covers young people working in a variety of industries, including media, business, leadership, climate change, and entertainment.

These young Africans are setting the pace for their peers and inspiring a new generation to take on leadership roles and make positive impacts in their communities.

In a statement, the founder and managing director of Avance Media, Akpah Prince, said this is the seventh edition and it recognises young Africans from various countries for their roles in changing and shaping their communities using their platforms.

“We are proud to announce the seventh edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of young people across the continent. This publication is a testament to the remarkable resilience and potential of Africa’s young people and a celebration of their determination to make a positive impact in their communities,“ he said.

Akpah added: “We hope this list will inspire more young people to take on leadership roles and to continue to make a positive impact in their communities. It also serves as a platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, allowing these young people to drive change and make a lasting impact on the continent.”

Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans Publication is a celebration of the achievements and potential of young people across the continent.

The seventh edition serves as a platform for recognition, inspiration, and collaboration, encouraging young people to take on leadership roles and make a positive impact in their communities.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

1-Abubakar Nur Khalil || CEO, Recursive Capital

2-Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG

3-Ama Qamata || Actress

4-Amanda Dlamini || Football Analyst

5-Amandla Ooko-Ombaka || Partner, McKinsey & Company

6-Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad

7-Angella Okutoyi || Tennis Player

8-Anita Soina || Founder, Spice Warriors

9-Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, Afrilabs

10-Asake || Musician

11-Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení

12-Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective

13-Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sports Club

14-Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, Nala Money

15-Black Sherif || Musician

16-Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion

17-Burna Boy || Musician

18-Canary Mugume || Journalist, NBS Television

19-Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation

20-Charlot Magayi || CEO, Mukuru Stoves

21-Chido Cleo Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union

22-Chude Jideonwo || Host, WithChude

23-CkAY || Musician

24-Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) || YouTuber

25-Davido || Musician

26-Debo Adedayo || Comedian & Activist

27-Edith Yah Brou || Blogger & Influencer

28-Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, Akello

29-Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative

30-Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour

31-Emilia Nghikembua || CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia

32-Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia

33-Faith Keza || CEO, Irembo Ltd

34-Farida Bemba Nabourema || Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference

35-Ferdinand Omanyala || Athlete

36-Fireboy DML || Musician

37-Francis Zavier Ngannou || Martial Artist

38-Hakim Ziyech || Footballer, Chelsea FC

39-Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash

40-Ife Durosinmi-Etti || CEO, Herconomy

41-Ilwad Elman ||

42-Ini Dima-Okojie || Actress

43-Isima Odeh || Founder, Africa Facts Zone

44-Issam Chleuh || Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations Capital Development Fund

45-Jenovive Chinyere || CEO, Pacific Corporation

46-Johnson Sakaja || Governor, Nairobi

47-Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania

48-Joshua Amponsem || Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization

49-Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Chelsea FC

50-Khaby Lame || Social Media Influencer

51-Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy || CEO, PraxiLabs

52-Kili Paul || Digital Content Creator

53-Kizz Daniel || Musician

54-Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa

55-Kwame A.A. Opoku || CEO, Reset Global People

56-Larry Madowo || On-air Personality, CNN

57-Mbosso || Musician

58-Michael Kwesi Ofori || CEO, Investor Hub Africa

59-Mihlali Ndamase || Influencer

60-Millard Ayo || Journalist

61-Mohamed Adow || Founder, PowerShift Africa

62-Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool FC

63-Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, Ajax FC

64-Moses Bliss || Musician

65-Moussa Kondo || Country Director, Sahel Institute

66-Mr Eazi || Musician

67-Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan || Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International

68-Nancy Isime || Actress

69-Ncuti Gatwa || Actor

70-Nelly Cheboi || CEO, TechLit Africa

71-Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest

72-Olubanjo Olugbenga || CEO, Reeddi

73-Omah Lay || Musician

74-Osas Ighodaro || Actress

75-Patience Masua || Member of Parliament, Namibia

76-Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa

77-Rachel Sibande (Dr.) || CEO, mHub

78-Rema || Musician

79-Sadio Mane || Footballer, Bayern Munich

80-Samson Itodo || Founder, YIAGA Africa

81-Sarah Abdelbaky || Journalist

82-Satta Sheriff || Activist

83-Sheilah C Gashumba || Journalist, NBS Television

84-Shinez Chalabi || Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google

85-Stonebwoy || Musician

86-Tay Grin || Musician

87-Tayo Aina || YouTuber

88-Tems || Musician

89-Tesi Rusagara || Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City

90-Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu

91-Thuso Mbedu || Actress

92-Tino Waked || Regional General Manager, Uber MEA

93-Tunde Ednut || Online Influencer

94-Vanessa Nakate || Founder, Riseup Movement Africa

95-Vincent Aboubakar || Footballer, Beşiktaş

96-Wemimo Abbey || Co-CEO, Esusu

97-William Last KRM || Comedian

98-Wizkid || Musician

99-Wode Maya || YouTuber

100-Zuchu || Musician