Canadian based singer to launch album in Uganda

By Hussein Kiganda

Canadian-based Congolese gospel sensation, Rachel-O’Really Mwendanga, renowned for her hit song “They Will Fall,” is set to launch her debut album, “Zonga Fiance Na Ngai,” translated to English as “My Fiancé, Please Come Back,” in Uganda. The launch is scheduled for October 1, 2023, at the Sharing Youth Centre in Nsambya, Kampala.

In an interview, the artist, originally from Quebec, Canada, who sings in French, Congolese Lingala, and Kiswahili, shared her reasons for choosing an English-speaking country for her album launch. She expressed her dream of bringing her music to Uganda, citing the presence of Congolese nationals and other French-speaking individuals.

Rachel-O’Really emphasized that her choice was driven by the universal power of music transcending language barriers. She believes that many people in Uganda, including Rwandese, Congolese, French, and Cameroonians, understand French, making her music accessible to a broader audience.

“I trusted the power of music. It’s not about language but music and I am sure there are so many people that speak French here, especially the Rwandese, Congolose, French, Cameronians and many other,”

She added that some of the album’s tracks are in Kiswahili, making it relatable to East African audiences, especially Ugandans that listen to it.

Her album delves into her personal journey and the spiritual theme of Jesus’ return in her life. Some of the songs featured on the album include “Kibonge,” “Watasema Watachoka,” “Eyoleli,” “Amin Yesu,” and more.

The Uganda launch marks the beginning of her East African tour, during which she plans to use her soul-touching songs to spread the gospel. She hopes to touch many hearts in Kampala and extend her mission to Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda.

Rachel-O’Really’s decision to offer free entry to her album launch aligns with her identity as a preacher, inspired by Jesus’ approach of reaching out to people without charging. Her aim is to welcome people from all walks of life to hear the message of Jesus, especially those who may feel alone and isolated.

Regarding collaborations with Ugandan singers, she disclosed that she has already worked with some Ugandan artists and anticipates more collaborations in the future. She is currently engaged in multiple projects with Ugandan musicians.

“I already made some collabos here. I have done with Mwatshy Musenge and I hope that in time to come, I will do with very many before I return to Canada,” she said.

The album launch event in Uganda will feature performances by prominent Ugandan gospel artists, including Mwatshy Musenge, with whom Rachel-O’Really collaborated during her stay in Uganda, BMC Worship, Mider Worship Team, and others.

Rachel-O’Really’s musical journey began at the age of eight in her native Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where she gained recognition as a karaoke star. At 16, she decided to fully commit to music, choosing gospel music as a means to elevate people spiritually and inspire positive change in her community.