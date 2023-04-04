Can actors survive entirely on set money?

By Hussein Kiganda

Days ago, Beninese-American actor and model Djimon Hounsou, known for his role in movies such as Black Diamond and Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that despite being a renown Hollywood actor, he is still struggling to make a living out of it.

“I still have to prove why I need to get paid. They always come at me with a complete lowball: ‘We only have this much for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can bring so much’,'” Hounsou told a news outlet in the US.

Well, unlike other industries in Uganda, where one can have a contract and survive on a salary, the movie industry is not yet organised enough to pay as much as Hollywood and someone would wonder, if Hollywood actors are still struggling to survive on the payment from movie roles, what of those in Uganda?

Patriq Nkakalukanyi, who won best actor in 2022 at the Uganda Film Festival (UFF), reasons that it’s not easy for Ugandan actors to survive on the little payment because there is much to plan for.

“An actor can survive in an industry where their survival is actually thought about. In our industry, as you get older and responsibilities creep in, you realise that you need to save, invest and plan for retirement. When these realisations happen, you realise, not here in UG,” he says.

Nkakalukanyi adds that Hounsou’s cries might come as a surprise to many Ugandans because he can earn something from his earlier projects, which Ugandan actors cannot despite having featured in many projects.

“Djimon Hounsou still has earnings coming in from Blood Diamond and all other earlier projects that he did. I am not saying his cries aren’t justified, but let’s not even start to compare where he is and where we are. I guess even in this industry, LOCATION is everything,” he explains.

“I started in 2010 with Tricksters at NTV, but can I claim anything from it? No. Do I have a guild that can fight for me? No. Do I even qualify for any pension schemes in the country? No,” he adds.

Kevin Johns Nabukenya, the producer and director of the movie The Wave which won the Viewers Choice Award at the UFF 2022, says as a director, the highest amount she would offer a lead role in a heavily-funded movie project would be sh5m.

“As a producer, I would pay sh2m to sh5m to a lead actor on a fat project although I still maintain that an actor cannot survive on only that money,” she says.

John Kevins Nabukenya at the AMAAs in October 2022

Doreen Mirembe, whose movie Kafa Coh won three awards at the iKons awards in March 2023, says the industry has not yet developed to the point of having actors depend on acting gigs.

“I am an established actor, but I have never been paid sh1m. The person who paid me a lot of money was Humphrey, but still, it was not sh1m. As a producer, if I am paying an actor for a month on a set for a well-funded project, I could give the lead actor sh2m to sh3m. If I have an extraordinary budget, I can pay sh5m,” she says.

It is important to note that an actor can work on about six to seven projects annually, according to Kevin Johns, but could have one or two lead roles. This means an actor could bag sh2m on his/her biggest project and then sh1m and below on the other projects.

Going by this assumption, if he/she must use this money for survival in Uganda, it is like earning sh700,000 monthly.