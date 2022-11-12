Saturday, November 12, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Callum Hudson-Odoi rejects World Cup opportunity with Ghana
Sports

Callum Hudson-Odoi rejects World Cup opportunity with Ghana

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

Callum Hudson-Odoi has sensationally rejected a World Cup call-up and the opportunity to play in Qatar after deciding to hold-off on committing his national playing future.

The Chelsea winger is on-loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and has become a key figure at the German outfit during his current spell, with the club 10th in the league standings.

England-born Hudson-Odoi has caught the eye of Ghana with his performances this season as the Black Stars look to boost their ranks with overseas talent heading into the World Cup.

The 22-year-old is eligible to play for the African nation through his parent’s ties to the country and can switch his international allegiance despite making three senior appearances for England.

All of his appearances so far were made before he turned 21 meaning the Chelsea academy product can freely switch to play for another nation if he decides to.

His last Three Lions appearance came during England’s 4-0 Euros qualifying victory over minnows Kosovo, with the versatile attacker subsequently picked for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad after late injuries to key figures.

Husdon-Odoi reportedly considered his future as an England player heading into the World Cup year as Ghana vied to incorporate the star into their squad of Qatar hopefuls.

However, he has now opted out of changing his international allegiance by turning down a Ghana call-up and the chance to represent the African side in the middle-east,

You may also like

UBC to broadcast FIFA World Cup

Kassim Ouma vows to pummel Kenya’s Okwiri in first pro fight in...

Hacking gang targeted Qatar World Cup critics

Speaker Among congratulates She Cranes  

She Cranes export Babandana to New Zealand, Finish 5th

Neymar avoids two-year jail sentence as all fraud and corruption charges dropped

Dubai to host FIFA fan festival events during World Cup

TP Mazembe sack coach after loss to Vipers

Gov’t closes four Ponzi schemes after Ugandan punters lose sh50b

Jinx broken: Vipers eliminate TP Mazembe to qualify for CAF CL group...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.