Callum Hudson-Odoi rejects World Cup opportunity with Ghana

By Kampala Sun writer

Callum Hudson-Odoi has sensationally rejected a World Cup call-up and the opportunity to play in Qatar after deciding to hold-off on committing his national playing future.

The Chelsea winger is on-loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and has become a key figure at the German outfit during his current spell, with the club 10th in the league standings.

England-born Hudson-Odoi has caught the eye of Ghana with his performances this season as the Black Stars look to boost their ranks with overseas talent heading into the World Cup.

The 22-year-old is eligible to play for the African nation through his parent’s ties to the country and can switch his international allegiance despite making three senior appearances for England.

All of his appearances so far were made before he turned 21 meaning the Chelsea academy product can freely switch to play for another nation if he decides to.

His last Three Lions appearance came during England’s 4-0 Euros qualifying victory over minnows Kosovo, with the versatile attacker subsequently picked for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad after late injuries to key figures.

Husdon-Odoi reportedly considered his future as an England player heading into the World Cup year as Ghana vied to incorporate the star into their squad of Qatar hopefuls.

However, he has now opted out of changing his international allegiance by turning down a Ghana call-up and the chance to represent the African side in the middle-east,