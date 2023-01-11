Byg Ben Sukuya, Bruno K clash over regional artistes’ frustration

By Ahmad Muto

Eastern Uganda based rapper Ben Kuloba who goes by the stage name Byg Ben Sukuya has shared his frustration in regards to how it has been a tough career choice trying to breakthrough in Central Uganda. According to him, those artistes in the capital that are non-Baganda are playing Russian Roulette with their career.

The Mukyelema singer who himself is not an average rapper in Kampala raps in native language, Lumasaaba and English.

On Twitter, he wrote: “If you are a music Artist in Kampala and you are not Muganda. You will never make it. Period, there I said it.”

However, his claim was challenged by other artistes, industry pundits and fans.

Singer Bruno K took him on with examples of successful artistes that are not Baganda but have built successful music careers cutting across genres. He mentioned Alexander Bagonza, alias Apass; Aziz Zion; Lilian Mbabazi; Sheebah Karungi; Juliana Kanyomozi and Maurice Kirya: “Mpozi @IamApass muganda? @azizazionug muganda? Lillian mbabazi muganda? @Ksheebah1muganda? Juliana muganda? Maurice Kirya muganda? Bro stop giving excuses. People in Uganda will support you regardless of your tribe. Just give them good stuff.”

Sukuya argued that regional artistes are not competing nationally, and the moment they switch to their native language, they lose all the support. “These artistes you are mentioning all sing in Luganda, to appeal to their masters that they are one of them moment they switch to their languages no one will support them. Stop giving excuses.”

He added: “The agenda behind regional artists is real. That’s all am saying. We in the same market, we are not competing and we definitely not the same. Why always be in FEAR when we are on the same table to eat cake.”

Ray G, he noted, is only big in Western Uganda and not Kampala and cannot make it in Kampala.

However, it is worth noting that Ray G held his maiden Kampala concert in October 2022 at the Imperial Royale Hotel and sold out.

Sukuya has collaborated with a number of Kampala based artistes like Tucker HD, J-Wats, Play 01 and won HipHop Awards.

Singer and Disc Jockey, Deejay Crim, real name Agaba George who is originally from western Uganda said he understands Sukuya’s frustration but should learn to do it for himself, not the crowd.