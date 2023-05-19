Bwaise widows pray for Spice Diana to get good man and bear twins

By Ignatius Kamya

Widows in Bokasa zone in Bwaise 3, a city suburb, have prayed for singer Spice Diana, 27, to have a family.

This was after she went there on Thursday afternoon, May 18 and offered them relief items in terms of food to ease their life especially, during this challenging time of rising costs of goods.

Nalongo Janat Namutebi, the head of the group, thanked the Siri Regular singer for thinking about them and prayed that God grants her a good man that will support her dreams and also help them have twins.

Spice said she first saw the group of women on the internet when they were being interviewed, saying they were touched by vlogger Isma Olaxess’ death because he and Hajjati Kulthum Nabunya used to given them food, among other items.

Spice also gave them sh1m to invest in their businesses so that they can look after themselves and promised to always help them if the Lord grants her money.