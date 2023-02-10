Buzibu movie screened at National Theatre

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan movie “Bizibu” which premiered on December 11, 2022, held successful screenings at The National Theatre on February 1 and 8, 2023.

The much-hyped movie received attention from big guns in the film industry including film lecturers, content buyers, makeup artists, and several others.

The big wigs included; Aggrey Mugisha and Mathais Nyombi of YoTV representing Kibanda Express, Annet Aloyo of Media Vision Academy, Sister Dominica Dipio, a professor at Makerere University, Godfrey Musinguzi of Film Club Uganda, and Uganda Cinema Night, Shakirah Kibirige, Uganda’s best makeup artist, and many more.

Some of the attendees at tue screening of the Buzibu movie. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Talking to revelers, Godfrey Musinguzi noted that the producer of the movie, Swaib Nakibinge has the potential to become the best Ugandan storyteller, through film, and platforms like the Uganda Cinema Night are key in building up his career.

“He is one of the producers that do his things with passion. His stories are authentic and educative. As film club Uganda, we are honoured to be showcasing such stories and we promise to bring more, that are even better,” Musinguzi said.

Godfrey Musinguzi poses with a fan at the screening . Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Adding to Musinguzi’s words, Aloyo praised Bizibu’s story and advised that the movie should be screened in more places for the message it carries.

Sister Dipio, who attended the second screening shared a word with the director after the screening, and asked him to lobby for funds to make more movies in the same line but with better production.

“She told me that my story was so good and educative and that if given funds, I would tell good stories. She advised me to try and get sponsors to fund my projects for me to improve my production,” Nakibinge told The Kampala Sun.

Revellers pose for a photo before the screening of Buzibu. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

The movie tells a story of a troublesome young man who terrorizes all the people around him following a curse carried by his name”Bizibu” translated as “problems”, at the time of his birth.

The movie’s cast is made up of Umar Kafumbe, Hannington Wasajja, Rebecca Tumusiime, and Majidu Lutaaya as the major actors