Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Top News

Businessman who missed his wedding while in prison granted bail

by Editorial Team
By Douglas Mubiru

A businessman, who missed his wedding that was scheduled for mid-December 2022, has been granted bail.

Godfrey Mukiibi, 45, was in November 2022 arrested and charged with offences relating to security.

Through his lawyer, Eric Kiigi, the suspect then sought bail from the General Court Martial (GCM), chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe. However, GCM declined to grant him the request.

The offences attract a maximum sentence of death, as per Section 130 (1) (a) and (f) of the UPDF Act.

A resident of Akright Estates, Kakungulu on Entebbe Road in Kampala district, Mukiibi sought bail alongside his co-accused, Patrick Tshimanga, 32, a Congolese refugee and resident of Konge Cell, Buziga in Kampala city’s Makindye division.

Businessman Godfrey Mukiibi (R) and Patrick Tshimanga in the dock at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala on offences relating to security. (All Photos by Douglas Mubiru)

However, appearing in the same court on Monday, January 23, 2023, Mugabe granted the accused a sh10m cash bail, saying they had this time availed substantial sureties.

Among their sureties was Richard Nalima, Gorret Bunjo (Mukiibi’s fiancée), Moses Mutagwa and Vanesa Mutagwa (Tshimanga’s fiancée).

“The applicants have proved that they have fixed places of abode within this court’s jurisdiction and this court has the discretion to grant bail. This court finds merit in the application and orders the applicants to not go beyond Kampala and Wakiso district without court’s permission,” Gen Mugabe ruled.

The General Court Martial released Patrick Tshimanga in the dock, Monday on a sh10m cash bail.

Mugabe also ordered the applicants to report to GCM every after 14 days on Fridays.

“Each of the sureties is bonded sh20m, not cash and breach of any of the above terms will lead to automatic cancellation of bail,” he said.

Other accused

The applicants are battling the charges together with businessman Denis Buchanan, who was also last week granted a sh10m cash bail and Sgt Batte Fulgensio, who was also granted a shillings two million cash bail.

Also battling the charge is Lt. Isaac Makobore and John Bosco Nyundo, both still on remand.

The charge

The prosecution alleges that on December 1 and 5, 2021 at the Entebbe Air Force Military Base in Entebbe municipality, Wakiso district without authorisation, Makobore, Buchanan, Nyundo, Tshimanga and Mukiibi moved and accessed the aerodrome wing, an act prejudicing the security of the defence forces.

Lt Gift Mubehamwe, privates Anthony Phillip Olupot and Regina Nanzala were the state prosecutors.

