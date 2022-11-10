Thursday, November 10, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Businessman Ham Kiggundu runs to court of appeal over Kabaka land
Top News

Businessman Ham Kiggundu runs to court of appeal over Kabaka land

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Charles Etukuri

City businessman Hamis Kiggundu through his company Kiham Enterprises Limited has dragged the Kabaka of Buganda to the High Court challenging the decision and process that led to the cancellation of land titles for a 140-acre piece of land in Kigo, Wakiso district.

Through his lawyers Muwema and Co. Advocates, Kiggundu filed a civil appeal number 85 of 2022 at the High Court on November 2, 2022, where he accuses the Commissioner of Land Registration, Baker Mugaino, of acting with “double standards and flouting the principles of impartiality and natural justice” to deliver a decision that favours the Kabaka.

In the memorandum of appeal seen by New Vision, Kiggundu accuses the Kabaka of conniving with the commissioner to cancel his titles without following proper procedure. He wants this decision of the commissioner to be set aside.

He bases his accusation on the fact that the commissioner ordered “cancellation of all [Kiggundu’s] freehold titles measuring 223 acres against a disclosed partial overlap of only 29.9 acres on the [Kabaka’s] mailo land…not ordering the cancellation of Kabaka’s mailo titles overlapping Kiggundu’s freehold land by 87.12 acres”.

He also says it was improper to cancel his titles on the basis of alleged procedural irregularities which were “neither pleaded nor proved at the public hearing”.

Find further details of the suit in Friday’s edition of New Vision

You may also like

Miss Tourism queen Nabulya to represent Uganda in Malaysia

Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi jets in ahead of Friday concert

Singer Martha Mukisa asks Zambian star Mampi for collabo, snubbed

Valentino Kabenge set for London Dance Night fest

Men held over raiding police boss’ home in Wakiso, raping maid

Jamaican singer Beenie Man accuses Chameleone of failing their collaboration

Police name suspected marijuana smokers in Kampala 

King Saha, Nwagi to headline Kassim Ouma boxing match

Tanzania plane wreckage removed from Lake Victoria

Stop opening condoms with your teeth, warns advocate

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.