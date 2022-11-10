Businessman Ham Kiggundu runs to court of appeal over Kabaka land

By Charles Etukuri

City businessman Hamis Kiggundu through his company Kiham Enterprises Limited has dragged the Kabaka of Buganda to the High Court challenging the decision and process that led to the cancellation of land titles for a 140-acre piece of land in Kigo, Wakiso district.

Through his lawyers Muwema and Co. Advocates, Kiggundu filed a civil appeal number 85 of 2022 at the High Court on November 2, 2022, where he accuses the Commissioner of Land Registration, Baker Mugaino, of acting with “double standards and flouting the principles of impartiality and natural justice” to deliver a decision that favours the Kabaka.

In the memorandum of appeal seen by New Vision, Kiggundu accuses the Kabaka of conniving with the commissioner to cancel his titles without following proper procedure. He wants this decision of the commissioner to be set aside.

He bases his accusation on the fact that the commissioner ordered “cancellation of all [Kiggundu’s] freehold titles measuring 223 acres against a disclosed partial overlap of only 29.9 acres on the [Kabaka’s] mailo land…not ordering the cancellation of Kabaka’s mailo titles overlapping Kiggundu’s freehold land by 87.12 acres”.

He also says it was improper to cancel his titles on the basis of alleged procedural irregularities which were “neither pleaded nor proved at the public hearing”.

