Business opportunities at Nyege Nyege festival

By Reagan Ssempijja

Every year, around this time, Uganda’s avid festival regulars always get their blood boiling in anticipation of the annual Nyege Nyege Festival.

From upcoming artistes and DJs who clamour for space to showcase their craft, to revellers who run around both earlier and last minute to grab that fancy festival outfit, it is always a busy time for everyone, ahead of the festival.

However, while everyone looks forward to spending their hard-earned money in exchange for a thriller, there is a vast category of players who look out for yet another opportunity to make money in exchange for their goods and services – the festival’s business community.

Without going as far back as the first edition of Nyege Nyege, in 2015, last year’s edition was a clear demonstration of how fertile festival grounds can be for businesses, both odd and high-end, to thrive.

Pre-event businesses

A week or so to the festival’s D-day, the business atmosphere begins to loom large, making it more apparent that it is almost showtime.

Before regular businesses get underway, the setup of the venue readily provides odd job opportunities through cleaning, erecting stage infrastructure, clearing pathways, entry points, and installing crowd barriers among others.

Last year, for example, the service providers contracted to build the famous, or rather infamous bougie tents for revellers whose comfort at the festival was paramount, were presumed to have had a busy pre-event time.



While the outcome of the wooden tents was not anything close to the impressions shared prior on social media, the handymen hired to build these makeshifts must have taken something back home.

Nyege Ville

Banners and posters are also such a business to look out for. This opportunity usually employs printing services, makeshift banner makers and a host of young boys tasked with painting the city with the festival’s feel.

Transport

On day one of the festival, it goes without saying that the busiest group is that of bodaboda riders. While they are always on the outside of the festival, they satisfactorily enjoy the show in their own right.

For last year’s edition, bodabodas ferried revellers from as far as the Nile Bridge stage to Itanda Falls, where the venue was. This journey was longer than usual, attracting a fee of not less than sh8,000 for stage riders and sh5,000 to sh7,000 for pick-and-go riders.

Godfrey Kato, a rider at the Nile bridge stage, says: ‘’Last year I averaged sh80,000 to sh100,000 a day transporting only Nyege Nyege revellers, and luckily for me, I was riding my own bodaboda, which helped me make quite a bit of money.’’

Away from the bodaboda riders, Nyege Nyege is always giving when it comes to those who engage in festival merchandise.



From across the boundaries of the venue, roads leading to the venue and inside the premises, strategic business people paint everywhere with festival-relevant items like caps, sun glasses, clothes, African crafts and art, hoodies

Food and beverages

On top of the above merchandise is an array of food items and drinks always setting up to make a killing for the four days. For those accustomed to only enjoying crunchy chicken at the Namawojjolo stopover, the festival provides hundreds of locals from Jinja with opportunities to make more money from the delicacy.

Aside from the chicken, which may sometimes be for the somewhat pricey, there is always a stall or two outside the venue, selling Busoga’s signature snack – the rolex.

If you do not trust a Musoga to fix you a hot Rolex will have all ingredients that make it tick, then you probably won’t trust anyone. On average, one rolex may not go for less than sh2,000.

It is not a festival without constant flow and supply of alcoholic drinks and other sorts of refreshments. This always proves to be a cash cow for many in that business. Beer usually goes for as low as sh4,000, while water and sodas go for sh2,000 on average.

Nyama choma is also quite a thing during the festival, and to make the experience memorable, there is always a group of pork and goat meat roasters in and around the venue, selling to both festival revelers and service providers.

Accommodation and camping

Accommodation is undoubtedly pivotal when it comes to a comfortable stay in the festival. Ordinarily, revellers on budget arrangement and those interested in on-site experience, always opt for regular tents. Suppliers of these tents, most of whom come from in and around Jinja, hire them out at an average of sh50,000 per day.

‘’This price can vary depending on how fancy and comfortable the tent may be. Quite frankly, as a tour and travel company, we always find hiring tents quite lucrative, considering the numbers that flock in at the festival. This year, since Nyege Nyege will be in the heart of Jinja city, we look forward to easier access to the venue, hence serving our customers better,” says Narsh Grace, Director of Wild Foot Safaris Ltd

From tents inside the venue, camping sites have also become a thing during the festival and many make a fortune for that period. Some homeowners actually turn their compounds into camping sites, providing space for tents, campfires, and some refreshments. Last year, these spaces went for about sh30,000 to sh50,000 per head.

For those who usually travel on a high-end budget, Jinja is always pregnant with hotels to suit everyone’s pockets. These may range from sh70,000 to sh200,000 depending on the level of comfort, especially during the Nyege Nyege season.

During the official launch of this year’s festival, it was intimated that over 400 hotels are expected to accommodate revellers from across the country and beyond from November 9 to 12.

Paul Mulondo, an employee at Maria Grant Hotel, Jinja, says this time round they are excited because the festival was brought nearer to the city, something that will expose hotels to immense business opportunities throughout the period.

Photography and face painting

If you have attended a Nyege Nyege edition and did not look around for a photo opportunity to savor the moment, then you probably did not enjoy yourself as expected.

These opportunities are always brought to life by a host of photographers, both inside and outside the venue for a fee of sh5,000 to sh10,000 depending on the quality and value added to your photo.

Because a vast number of Nyege goers still do not have high-resolution phones, this business continues to make lots of sense to commercial photographers.

Still talking about festival appearance, there is a whole economy being built around face painting as a business. While this may sound like a thing for children’s festivals, Nyege Nyege revellers always have reason to paint their bodies. This venture is mostly lucrative outside the venue.