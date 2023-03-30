Bushingtone, Lydia Jazmine excited to work together after six years

By Ahmad Muto

Music producer Bushingtone and singer Lydia Jazmine have put their differences aside, years after their fallout.

Jazmine had been quiet for nine months until the first week of March when she released the audio for Gwokya Nga Omuliro. Now Bushingtone, who didn’t show face at the time, has come out chest thumping after a rather successful reunion.

He unveiled a snippet of the video on his Instagram with the caption: “Six years later, I hit the studio with @lydiajazmine to create this joint off her upcoming album. Check out the video on her YouTube, stream, download and it to your playlists.”

Reports started emerging in 2022 that Jazmine and Bushingtone had patched things up and started working together again, though privately.

The pair fell out in 2018, with Jazmine opting for working teams instead of signing with a new management. There were rumours that she signed with Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent that she denied.

Later, the singer got Ronnie Mulindwa, formerly of the Obsessions, to manage her, but reports of a fallout emerged in mid-2022.

Mulindwa responded that he signed a three-year contract to manage her and at the time, there was only a month left.